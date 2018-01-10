EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2921093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Our cameras were there as alleged Snapchat shooter Mason Kirby Gray, 20, was taken to the Harris County inmate processing center on Commerce.

An accused Snapchat shooter wanted in two armed robberies faced a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.Mason Kirby Gray, 20, was arrested Tuesday night in Katy with the help of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force. He is accused of shooting a gun from a moving car.Investigators said Gray was wanted for several aggravated robberies in addition to being featured in that dangerous Snapchat video.The judge set Gray's bond at $60,000 for each charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a total of $120,000.Our cameras were there as Gray was escorted in handcuffs by deputies, and the 20-year-old seemed suddenly camera shy.Detectives said after Eyewitness News aired surveillance video last week that allegedly shows Gray at the robbery scenes, they received a tip that led to his arrest. Gray now faces armed robbery charges.Investigators said last week they received information from the Snapchat video that identified Gray as the suspect who robbed a Valero station at gunpoint on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in west Harris County.At around 12:45 a.m., Gray reportedly walked in to the store located in the 2200 block of Fry Road, and looked around the cooler area at energy drinks.He is reportedly seen wearing a light colored shirt and gray colored pants with a tan or light colored baseball hat with POLO on the tab. He asked the clerk a question and then left the store.Officials say Gray went back into the store, left again and finally entered a third time, but wearing different clothing. They say he was wearing a distinctive black colored hoodie with red lettering on the front.As Gray approached the counter, investigators say he pulled a tan and brown colored mask over the bottom part of his face and demanded money at gunpoint, before fleeing the store.Gray is also accused of robbing a Valero Corner station at gunpoint located in the 22500 block of Franz road that same night.The prosecutor is requesting $100,000 for each case and that he stays away from drugs, alcohol and weapons and takes random drug tests. He is to have no contact with the victims in each case.The defense is requesting a lower bond.