ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney closes California Screamin' rollercoaster to make way for Pixar Pier

EMBED </>More Videos

The closure of California Screamin' signals a new chapter at Disney California Adventure. (KTRK)

ANAHEIM, California --
Say goodbye to California Screamin'! The California Adventure rollercoaster has officially closed down for refurbishment.

The closure is part of a bigger plan to transform Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier. California Screamin' will be rebranded as the Incredicoaster, a roller coaster inspired by Disney's "The Incredibles."

Other areas in the pier will also be dedicated to movies such as "Inside Out," "Toy Story," and more Pixar favorites.

Along with the closure of California Screamin' is the popular Cove Bar, Ariel's Grotto restaurant, board game locations, stores and Mickey's Fun Wheel.

The pier and Cove Bar will reopen for a limited time during Pixar Fest on April 13.

14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018
EMBED More News Videos

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilytheme parkamusement parkdisneylanddisneyu.s. & worldpixarroller coasterCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California Screamin' to close in January to become new ride
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video