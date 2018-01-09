EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2867720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27.

Say goodbye to California Screamin'! The California Adventure rollercoaster has officially closed down for refurbishment.The closure is part of a bigger plan to transform Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier. California Screamin' will be rebranded as the Incredicoaster, a roller coaster inspired by Disney's "The Incredibles."Other areas in the pier will also be dedicated to movies such as "Inside Out," "Toy Story," and more Pixar favorites.Along with the closure of California Screamin' is the popular Cove Bar, Ariel's Grotto restaurant, board game locations, stores and Mickey's Fun Wheel.The pier and Cove Bar will reopen for a limited time during Pixar Fest on April 13.