The Texas governor's office is sending millions of dollars to help protect officers from violent shootings.Governor Greg Abbott said his office began issuing grants for Texas police agencies on Tuesday to provide for rifle proof vests.In Harris County, deputies and deputy constables will get just over $3 million for those life-saving vests. The City of Houston will see close to $4 million.The grants come on the heels of the 2016 Dallas police shooting. Five police officers were shot and killed by a lone gunman during a demonstration in downtown Dallas.You'll remember the Houston Police Officers Union raised enough money to buy 600 of those vests in 2016.In the video above, Governor Greg Abbott explains to Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Art Rascon why it was important to make these funds available right now.