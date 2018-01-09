Governor approves millions for rifle proof vests for Houston police

EMBED </>More Videos

Following the Dallas police shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott's office will be issuing grants to help police departments purchase more rifle proof vests in Texas. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas governor's office is sending millions of dollars to help protect officers from violent shootings.

Governor Greg Abbott said his office began issuing grants for Texas police agencies on Tuesday to provide for rifle proof vests.

In Harris County, deputies and deputy constables will get just over $3 million for those life-saving vests. The City of Houston will see close to $4 million.

The grants come on the heels of the 2016 Dallas police shooting. Five police officers were shot and killed by a lone gunman during a demonstration in downtown Dallas.

You'll remember the Houston Police Officers Union raised enough money to buy 600 of those vests in 2016.

In the video above, Governor Greg Abbott explains to Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Art Rascon why it was important to make these funds available right now.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
police officershootingsafetygunsgun violencegranttexas newsAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video