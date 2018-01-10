ROAD TO RECOVERY

New Girl Scouts program lets you send cookies to Harvey heroes

The Girl Scouts San Jacinto Council said it is launching a 'Cookies for Heroes' program after Hurricane Harvey.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)
During this year's cookie program, the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council will launch "Cookies-4-Heroes."

The new program allows customers to buy Girl Scout cookies and then donate their purchase to first responders who helped during Hurricane Harvey.

The cookies will also be delivered to organizations that support the military.

All you have to do is let the Girl Scout taking your order know that you want to donate your purchase.

The cookie program runs from January 6 to March 25, 2018.

