A group of robbers stormed inside an apartment in the Spring Branch area, threatening victims with guns and demanding phones and cash.The ordeal continued for close to 45 minutes, according to the victims.It happened at the Cancun Apartments off Wirt Road over the weekend.According to victims, three young women and two men came to the apartment asking to use the bathroom. They left but returned a short time later pounding on the door.They burst inside and held a gun to one woman on the first floor. Another armed robber made his way upstairs. The victims said their lives were threatened as the robbers demanded money, phones and passwords.The five robbers escaped, and police are searching for them.