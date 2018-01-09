PETS & ANIMALS

Houston auction places more than 700 taxidermy pieces up for bid

More than 700 taxidermy pieces up for bid this month (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lions, tigers, and bears. Oh, my!

On Jan. 20, more than 700 taxidermy pieces from across the world will go up for auction in Houston. About 200 of the pieces come are from a collection belonging to a couple from California.

Auctioneer David Runte said highlights of the collection include a baby and an adult pygmy hippo.

According to Runte, most of the animals lived in sanctuary but died of natural causes. Not all of the animals were shot.

The animals come from all over the world.

Other animals up for auction include ivory tusks and various wild cats.

The one-day only live auction is taking place at 9367 Winkler A-2, Houston, TX 77017.

For more information, you can view the TexMAX Auctions website.

