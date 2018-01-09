Alleged Snapchat shooter wanted in 2 armed robberies arrested by deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

Mason Kirby Gray didn't have anything to say to our cameras as he was being booked into the Harris County Jail. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man accused of shooting a gun from a moving car in video posted to Snapchat has been arrested.

Deputies said Mason Kirby Gray was arrested tonight in Katy with the help of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators said Gray was wanted for several aggravated robberies in addition to being featured in that dangerous Snapchat video.

RAW VIDEO: Reporter Chauncy Glover questions alleged Shapchat shooter
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Our cameras were there as alleged Snapchat shooter Mason Kirby Gray, 20, was taken to the Harris County inmate processing center on Commerce.



Our cameras were there as Gray was escorted in handcuffs by deputies, and the 20-year-old seemed suddenly camera shy.

Detectives said after Eyewitness News aired surveillance video last week that allegedly shows Gray at the robbery scenes, they received a tip that led to his arrest. Gray now faces armed robbery charges.

Investigators said last week they received information from the Snapchat video that identified Gray as the suspect who robbed a Valero station at gunpoint on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in west Harris County.

WATCH: Alleged Snapchat shooter in custody
EMBED More News Videos

Mason Kirby Gray is in police custody after being sought for two March 2017 armed robberies.


At around 12:45 a.m., Gray reportedly walked in to the store located in the 2200 block of Fry Road, and looked around the cooler area at energy drinks.

He is reportedly seen wearing a light colored shirt and gray colored pants with a tan or light colored baseball hat with POLO on the tab. He asked the clerk a question and then left the store.

Officials say Gray went back into the store, left again and finally entered a third time, but wearing different clothing. They say he was wearing a distinctive black colored hoodie with red lettering on the front.

As Gray approached the counter, investigators say he pulled a tan and brown colored mask over the bottom part of his face and demanded money at gunpoint, before fleeing the store.

Gray is also accused of robbing a Valero Corner station at gunpoint located in the 22500 block of Franz road that same night.

Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies
EMBED More News Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Mason Kirby Gray is wanted for aggravated robberies and was allegedly caught shooting a pistol out the window of his car on Snapchat.

EMBED More News Videos

Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies

RELATED: Woman gets 5 years in prison for Snapchat shooting stunt

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
social mediashootingsnapchatarrestHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video