EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2921093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Our cameras were there as alleged Snapchat shooter Mason Kirby Gray, 20, was taken to the Harris County inmate processing center on Commerce.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2920796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mason Kirby Gray is in police custody after being sought for two March 2017 armed robberies.

HCSO and Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force have captured Mason Gray suspect wanted for several aggravated robbery's and was featured in a Snapchat video. https://t.co/NL7rJSIPS9 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 10, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2852689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Mason Kirby Gray is wanted for aggravated robberies and was allegedly caught shooting a pistol out the window of his car on Snapchat.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2851485" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man accused of shooting a gun from a moving car in video posted to Snapchat has been arrested.Deputies said Mason Kirby Gray was arrested tonight in Katy with the help of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force.Investigators said Gray was wanted for several aggravated robberies in addition to being featured in that dangerous Snapchat video.Our cameras were there as Gray was escorted in handcuffs by deputies, and the 20-year-old seemed suddenly camera shy.Detectives said after Eyewitness News aired surveillance video last week that allegedly shows Gray at the robbery scenes, they received a tip that led to his arrest. Gray now faces armed robbery charges.Investigators said last week they received information from the Snapchat video that identified Gray as the suspect who robbed a Valero station at gunpoint on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in west Harris County.At around 12:45 a.m., Gray reportedly walked in to the store located in the 2200 block of Fry Road, and looked around the cooler area at energy drinks.He is reportedly seen wearing a light colored shirt and gray colored pants with a tan or light colored baseball hat with POLO on the tab. He asked the clerk a question and then left the store.Officials say Gray went back into the store, left again and finally entered a third time, but wearing different clothing. They say he was wearing a distinctive black colored hoodie with red lettering on the front.As Gray approached the counter, investigators say he pulled a tan and brown colored mask over the bottom part of his face and demanded money at gunpoint, before fleeing the store.Gray is also accused of robbing a Valero Corner station at gunpoint located in the 22500 block of Franz road that same night.