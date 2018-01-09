REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Meyerland Area, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Meyerland Area look like these days--and what might you get for the price?


We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Meyerland Area via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

5505 Pine St., #1459




Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5505 Pine St., is 26.8 percent less than the $820 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Meyerland Area. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpet. The kitchen has granite counter tops, and there's plenty of natural lighting. (See the complete listing here.)

9700 Glenfield Ct., #1433




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 9700 Glenfield Ct., is listed for $635 / month. The building offers a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect carpeting and good storage space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

5410 N Braeswood Blvd., #C113




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5410 N Braeswood Blvd., which, at 714 square feet, is going for $635 / month. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a business center, gated entry and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Luxury condominiums set to break ground in Montrose
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In University Place, Houston
Giuliana & Bill Rancic list Chicago mansion for $6.8M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos