Steakhouse 'Doris Metropolitan' Opens Its Doors In Neartown/Montrose

Hungry? A new neighborhood steakhouse and Mediterranean spot has you covered. Located at 2815 S. Shepherd Dr. in Neartown/Montrose, the fresh addition is called Doris Metropolitan.

This newcomer--which has other outposts in New Orleans and Santa Ana, Costa Rica--is the latest addition by restaurateur team Itai Ben Eli, Dori Rebi Chia, and Itamar Levy.

The restaurant is billed as a steakhouse with elevated takes inspired by the owners' Middle Eastern heritage. It features dry-aged meats "which are offered alongside vegetable-forward appetizers, exotic and local seafood, a thoughtfully sourced caviar menu, and seasonal sides."

For starters, look for items like artichoke flower salad with Jerusalem artichokes, tzatziki, and sun-dried tomato; tuna tartare with a ginger emulsion, tobiko, radish, avocado, and soy pearls; and cured fish with remoulade, pickled vegetables, sherry vinegar, and black garlic.

Entrees include dishes like veal cheek braised in red wine with root vegetables, polenta, champignons, and pearl onions; and gulf fish with tahini and mushroom salad.

Expect to see a wide variety of steak options as well, including a bone-in New York strip, 34 oz. porterhouse, and a 10 oz. Japanese Wagyu strip loin priced at $185.

Rounding things out are signature cocktails. There's a Sazerac with rye whiskey, Peychaud's bitters, turbinado, and absinthe, and a "Vermouth Panache" with Cardamaro, dry vermouth, Cocchi Americano, and Jerry Thomas' Own Decanter bitters. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Debbie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 31st, said: "We had an early New Year's Eve dinner and it was amazing. We had special cocktails before dinner, and then the bread! Oh, the bread: hot onion bread and focaccia and olive/pesto with three flavored butters."

Yelper Kim R. added: "Love what they've done to what was formerly known as Triniti! I've been here twice now, once for happy hour & another for dinner. Both great experiences. The staff are polite and professional."

And F.A. Y. said: "Great restaurant. We had the porterhouse, the gulf fish, and a few appetizers. All were very good. Great service.

It's pricey! Good for special occasions."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Doris Metropolitan is open daily from 5pm-11pm.
