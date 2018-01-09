Popular children's dental chain sued after kids die

A popular children's dental chain is facing a new lawsuit.Two young patients recently died after visiting the same "Kool Smiles" office in Yuma, Arizona.One of their families is now suing for wrongful death.They say their 4-year-old daughter Lizeth went in for a routine tooth removal.The next day they took her back after she developed a fever but they claim the dentist dismissed their concern and sent them home.Days later, Lizeth died."A reasonable dentist should have we contend recognized that this infection had spread and was something that needed urgent attention," Marco Mercaldo, an attorney for Lares family, said,Just last month a 2-year-old boy also died after a crown and filling at the same Kool Smiles location.His family says he stopped breathing during or after the procedure.