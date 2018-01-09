Jeremy Burton

A 25-year-old man is in the Galveston County jail after he allegedly used a belt to swing a dog by its neck, before slamming it to the ground.Investigators said it was around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when a witness spotted Burton's vicious attack on the dog on Ohio Avenue.The witness reported to police that Burton punched the dog, and then kicked the animal down a driveway.Burton was also allegedly seen swinging the dog in the air before bringing its body down to the ground with great force.The dog was so badly injured, it could barely walk, investigators said. Police said the dog had a laceration to the head as well."Investigators take injury to domesticated animals very seriously," said Dickinson Police Sgt. Tim Cromie.Police said Burton told officers he was frustrated and took it out on the dog, which belongs to someone else in the neighborhood.He's now being held on a $60,000 bond on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.Investigators said the dog is now back with its owner, but did not describe the animal's condition.