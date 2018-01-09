Police searching for man who pulled ski stunt behind car

A viral video showing a skier being pulled by a car down a New Hampshire street has caught the interest of police, and they're not amused.The video shows a man being towed by a car down the street, while the skier veers onto snowbanks, eventually falling.Police saw the video posted on Instagram and are now investigating."This is so dangerous, not only for the person being pulled, which is obvious from the fall, but the streets are narrow right now, large snow banks on both sides of the street," said Portsmouth Chief Robert Merner.The video didn't end well, the skier crashed face first into the pavement.Portsmouth police say they haven't been able to identify the person or car in the video just yet and haven't decided if they'll be cited if they do find them.