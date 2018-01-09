Gunman on the run after person shot at Westheimer gas station

Police are searching for a gunman who shot one person at the gas station on Westheimer and Tanglewilde. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a gunman is on the run after a person was shot at a gas station on Westheimer.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Timewise gas station in the 9500 block of Westheimer at Tanglewilde.

Investigators say one person has been taken to Ben Taub Hospital, but they believe based on preliminary information that the victim will survive.



Police say the suspected shooter fled on foot, but they have not given us a description of the suspect.

There are still very few details about the shooting, but business appears to continue at the gas station and at businesses surrounding the crime scene.

We hope to get more information from homicide detectives at the scene shortly.

Police say a suspected shooter is on the run after one person was injured on Westheimer at Tanglewilde.

