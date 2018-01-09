MURDER SUICIDE

ABC13's Marla Carter speaks with a minister who knew the Baytown mom suspected of killing her husband and two sons.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Church members who knew a Baytown family, who was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Galveston hotel, say the mother suffered from depression.

The parishioners, though, do not know why the shooting happened.

Flor Pineda and her husband Mauricio Canas were found shot inside the San Luis Resort & Hotel Monday. Inside their room, the couple's two sons, ages 5 and 10, were also found wounded. All four died.

RELATED: Mom suspected of shooting sons, husband before killing herself at San Luis Resort

Citing evidence, investigators believe Pineda opened fire on her family before turning the gun on herself.

The couple was members of Iglesia Cristo Viene, where they worshiped for more than seven years.

In fact, Pineda and her family were at church on Sunday morning. Hours later, they went to Galveston, where the unthinkable happened.

Leonila Olivares is an ordained minister. Pienda has volunteered for Olivares through ministry and got to know her.

"Most of the members are in shock because this is a person that was always looking for ways to help the community. She had a servant heart," said Olivares.

Olivares has also spoken with church members about what happened.

"They're thinking that it was because of her depression," said Olivares.

In addition, according to neighbors, there was nothing outward from the family that would have indicated a tragedy happening like this. Pineda was friendly and generous, and the two children were kind and well-behaved.

"I was shocked when I heard it," said neighbor Henry Davis. "They're so nice."
"I've just been in tears," said another neighbor, Shirley Davis. "Those children - you would have to know them. They were beautiful."

The boys attended Victoria Walker Elementary School. Parents of students were given notes following the shooting incident, stating in part:

"Young people deal with grief in a variety of ways; I encourage you to talk to your student and listen to any feelings they may wish to express. We have additional grief counselors on campus today and will continue to have extra counseling services available for the foreseeable future."

READ MORE: Extra counselors at Baytown school attended by boys allegedly killed by mother

Investigators are still looking for a motive for the shooting.

