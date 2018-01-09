WEATHER

Firefighters rescue girl trapped in Montecito home amid powerful mudslide

Crews rescued a girl trapped in rubble from a Montecito home amid a powerful mudslide that wiped away multiple residences and shut down roads in the area. (KABC)

MONTECITO, Calif. --
Crews rescued a girl trapped in rubble from a Montecito home amid a powerful mudslide that wiped away multiple residences and shut down roads in the area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department tweeted a video showing the mud-covered girl being carried away from damaged homes in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road.


Her identification and condition were not immediately known.

Firefighters searched through the rubble Tuesday as heavy rain triggered mudslides as well as multiple freeway closures.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the northbound 101 at Route 126 in Ventura and the southbound 101 was closed near Montecito.

