PETS & ANIMALS

What to know about Houston's bats

EMBED </>More Videos

Facts about Houston's bat population

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may see bats flying around at night, but don't be alarmed. They're actually doing humans a great service.

More than 1,100 species of bats have been discovered worldwide. Texas is home to 33 species of bats. Greater Houston is home to 11 bat species.

Luckily, all bat species that live in Houston are insect-eaters.

Bats are not blind. They have average vision, excellent hearing, and echolocation. They find their insect prey using echolocation, which is the use of ultra-high frequency sounds.

Contrary to popular belief, because they can sense objects in front of them so well, they do not get tangled in people's hair.

Bats are important for pest control since they eat insects and pests. Here in Houston, the estimated 100 million Mexican free-tailed bats at Waugh Drive could consume almost 2.5 tons of insects a night.

Bat Conservation International says that less than 1 percent of a bat population may contract rabies. However, you still do not want to touch a bat as it may bite in self-defense.

For more information visit Houston's Park and Recreation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabiesinsectHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video