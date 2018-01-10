Award-winning country duo Sugarland is coming to Sugar Land. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will bring their "Still The Same" tour to the Smart Financial Centre on July 21.Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the pair for the Sugar Land date.Since the band's inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10-million albums and earned seven no 1 singles.Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 am on Ticketmaster.