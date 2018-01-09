A law enforcement officer in Delaware is asking for the public's help in making a very special little boy smile.Corporal Bill Wentz with the University of Delaware Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to post a picture of him and his 9-year-old friend, Danny.The 9-year-old is currently battling his second bout with a rare and very aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.Now, Cpl. Wentz is asking for people to send Danny letters, coloring books - anything to lift his spirits during his fight with the horrible disease.As of Saturday, about 100 letters had arrived."He was smiling opening up those letters," Cpl. Wentz said. "I got a call from the guys yesterday. They absolutely loved it, he loved it. Send all the letters, send them in. Let's put a smile on his face. All we have in life is memories, so let's give him as many memories as possible."The Home Depot in Glasgow, Delaware also had a big workshop event Saturday for Danny where they made him signs and cards, and even gave him his own personalized tools and a signed apron.Danny is also a huge fan of the Eagles and Carson Wentz. Action News has learned that the team already sent Danny a care package and is working with the family on bringing him out to see them play when he's up and ready for it.