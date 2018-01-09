SOCIETY

Delaware officer asks for letters for 9-year-old boy battling cancer

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2018. (WPVI)

A law enforcement officer in Delaware is asking for the public's help in making a very special little boy smile.

Corporal Bill Wentz with the University of Delaware Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to post a picture of him and his 9-year-old friend, Danny.


The 9-year-old is currently battling his second bout with a rare and very aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Now, Cpl. Wentz is asking for people to send Danny letters, coloring books - anything to lift his spirits during his fight with the horrible disease.

As of Saturday, about 100 letters had arrived.

"He was smiling opening up those letters," Cpl. Wentz said. "I got a call from the guys yesterday. They absolutely loved it, he loved it. Send all the letters, send them in. Let's put a smile on his face. All we have in life is memories, so let's give him as many memories as possible."

The Home Depot in Glasgow, Delaware also had a big workshop event Saturday for Danny where they made him signs and cards, and even gave him his own personalized tools and a signed apron.

Danny is also a huge fan of the Eagles and Carson Wentz. Action News has learned that the team already sent Danny a care package and is working with the family on bringing him out to see them play when he's up and ready for it.
Those who would like to send letters are asked to send them to:

Cpl. Wentz
University of Delaware Police
413 Academy Street
Newark, DE 19716
