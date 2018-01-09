PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue cow from ice, frigid waters in North Carolina

Cow rescue in North Carolina. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 9, 2018. (WPVI)

Firefighters in North Carolina rescued a cow that was trapped in 10 inches of ice and frigid water.

They hacked into the ice with a chainsaw, shattered it with a hammer and positioned a stretcher under the 1,100-pound animal, named Julie.

It took an hour and a half to finally free the cow.

"Any time a life's involved, whether it be an animal or a person, we do everything we do to make the best of it," Deputy Chief Dustin Sneed said.

The cow appeared to be OK. A vet checked her out to be sure.

