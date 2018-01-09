Firefighters in North Carolina rescued a cow that was trapped in 10 inches of ice and frigid water.
They hacked into the ice with a chainsaw, shattered it with a hammer and positioned a stretcher under the 1,100-pound animal, named Julie.
It took an hour and a half to finally free the cow.
"Any time a life's involved, whether it be an animal or a person, we do everything we do to make the best of it," Deputy Chief Dustin Sneed said.
The cow appeared to be OK. A vet checked her out to be sure.
