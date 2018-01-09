PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy born with swimmer syndrome learns to walk

Puppy born with swimmer syndrome learns to walk (KTRK)

SACRAMENTO, California --
A puppy named Duckie who was born with swimmer syndrome, a muscular condition that left him unable to walk properly, is now bounding to a full recovery and hoping to find a forever home.

The puppy had to undergo special physical therapy to teach him to walk and after three weeks he was able to run around.

On January 2, Sacramento SPCA posted that Duckie was available for adoption, writing that while he was ideal for a home with dogs and cats, he "tends to be a little much for senior dogs."

The video of Duckie had over 35,000 views.
