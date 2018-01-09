BUZZWORTHY

Man accused of stealing stepdaughter's puppy, selling it for drugs

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with stealing step-daughter's dog for drugs (KTRK)

DUDLEY, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man has been arrested after deputies said he sold his stepdaughter's puppy in exchange for drugs.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 1 an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy was reported stolen from a home in Dudley.

Following an investigation, detectives found that 41-year-old Christopher O'Neal Eakes had taken the puppy from his own home and sold it for drugs.

Eakes was arrested on Monday and charged with larceny of a dog.

He was booked under a $2,500 unsecured bond.

It is unclear if the dog was returned to its rightful owner.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
drugstheftpuppybuzzworthywayne county newsWayne County
BUZZWORTHY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
More buzzworthy
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video