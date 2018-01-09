FOOD & DRINK

$45 bottle of Dogfish Head 'survival beer' comes with knife, blanket

$45 bottle of Dogfish Head 'survival beer' comes with knife, blanket - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILTON, Delaware --
Delaware brewery Dogfish Head will offer a 750 mL bottle of "survival beer" that comes with a Swiss Army knife and wrapped in a solar blanket.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Friday that the beer is called "It's The End of the Wort As We Know It." The brew will be limited to 200 bottles that will cost $45 each.

The brewery said the Belgian-style fruit ale is "chock full of essential amino acids, micronutrients and vitamins."

It was made with a blend of "blueberries, acai and goji berries along with an assortment of ingredients including purple sweet potatoes, rose hips, chia seed, flax seed, spelt, oats and quinoa."

It is nine percent alcohol. It goes on sale Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at the brewery in Milton.

Related Topics:
foodcraft beerbrewerybeerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
