Alabama player proposes to girlfriend after winning National Championship

Alabama football player proposes after winning the national title. (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
After winning the National Championship Monday night, Alabama lineman Bradley Bozeman had something else on his mind.

SEE ALSO: 2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal

Bozeman proposed to his girlfriend on the field, and she said yes!


Alabama's 26-23 thriller over Georgia was the first national championship game to go to overtime since 2003.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped a second-half comeback with a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith in Monday night's win to give the Tide a fifth national championship in nine years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

