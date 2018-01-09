New tuna substitute made from tomatoes

As the ocean's fish supply dwindles, one company is looking to use plants to replace fish in popular foods, like sashimi and sushi.Ocean Hugger Foods has created a substitute for tuna using tomatoes. They call the product Ahimi. It's made from tomatoes, soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil.They remove the tomato flavor but keep the tomato texture to carry flavors in foods like sashimi, nigiri, poke, tartare and ceviche.Ocean Hugger is working on other plant-based- substitutes for seafood, like salmon from carrots and eel from eggplant.