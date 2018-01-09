AUTOMOTIVE

Ford F-150 now comes with diesel engine

Ford to offer F-150 trucks with diesel (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Over the decades, the Ford F-150 has had updates, design changes and the record for best-selling U.S. vehicle for the last 41 years. One thing it's never had is a diesel engine, until now.

Ford announced the diesel engine option for the F-150, saying it will give the truck an estimated rating of 30 miles per gallon and a better towing capacity.

Customers will be able to place orders for the diesel truck later this month with deliveries starting in the Spring.

