Tomball boy grows hair to donate to children who've lost theirs

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --A 10-year-old boy in Tomball cut his locks for a good cause on Wednesday.
Layne Sutton says he's been growing his hair since August 2016, so that he can donate it to Wigs for Kids. The organization provides free custom hair pieces to children who have lost their hair for different reasons including cancer and Alopecia.
"I don't think it's fair for kids to have cancer because they don't have hair. This is why I'm growing my hair and cutting it for Wigs for Kids and people in need," Sutton said in a video.
Sutton says the longest part of his hair is 13 1/2 inches long.
According to his mom, he's "dealt with bullying, constantly being mistaken for a girl, and lots of tangles in the mornings!"
Now he's hoping to make one last push for donations.
Sutton has a GoFundMe set up to raise money for the organization. At last check, it's almost half way to its $1,800 goal.
