Teacher arrested and handcuffed at school board meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher handcuffed at school board meeting (KTRK)

The superintendent of Vermilion Parish schools says the board won't press charges against a teacher who was removed from the board's special meeting Monday night.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle Schools, addressed the board during the public comments portion of the meeting to discuss teacher salaries and pay raises.

Hargrave was questioning how the superintendent could get a raise, when teachers hadn't seen a pay increase in years.

After Hargrave posed several questions, board president Anthony Fontana ruled Hargrave out of order, warning her that the public comment section was not for a question-and-answer session.

Hargrave was called upon a second time for comment. After posing another question, an Abbeville city marshal on duty at the meeting grabbed Hargrave and removed her from the meeting. Handcuffs were later placed on Hargrave as she was removed from the building.

KATC-TV says it is unclear if the marshal was acting on his own accord or on the orders of board members.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldteacher arrestedteacher
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video