Two former Google software engineers are suing the tech giant, claiming that it discriminates against white people, conservatives and men.One of those suing Google is James Damore.He's the senior software engineer fired by Google last summer after a controversial essay he wrote about the company's diversity policies went viral.The lawsuit alleges Google awarded bonuses to employees who criticized Damore, kept internal blacklists to prevent conservative employees from getting opportunities at the company and failed to protect workers who supported President Trump.The plaintiffs are seeking monetary and other damages.Google has said it has strong policies against workplace retaliation, harassment and discrimination.