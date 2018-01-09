A veteran police officer in Connecticut is fired after a run-in with the law.Detective Robert Lanza was officially terminated on Monday from the Hartford Police Department.The 44-year-old was pulled over by police in August.Police released dash cam video of the incident.During the 30 minute video, Lanza is heard repeatedly swearing at officers and at one point used a racial slur.Authorities said they could smell alcohol on Lanza, who refused to take a sobriety test.An internal investigation was held and police said termination was the only option.