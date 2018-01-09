Boyfriend arrested, charged in shooting that injured teen during photo shoot for SnapChat

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been arrested in the shooting of his girlfriend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested and charged after police say his 16-year-old girlfriend was shot while he was taking photos for social media.

Ezra Carter, 18, is charged with aggravated assault on a family member.

Houston police officers said shortly after midnight on January 5, they responded to the Golden Bamboo Apartment Villages in the Willowbrook area for a shooting.

They discovered Carter was posing with a pistol. His girlfriend was taking photos and recording video for the popular app Snapchat. The weapon somehow fired and hit the girl.

Officers said the boyfriend ran off with the gun.

ABC13 tracked down eyewitness Omar Diallo. He said he was in the apartment sleeping when the gunfire rang out.

"I wasn't sure if it was a gunshot or not. To me, something fell from the ceiling. I came outside. I started smelling the gun powder. I see him run out," said Diallo. "She was lying right here. I was holding a shirt on top of her to make sure no air was coming in."

Carter later turned himself in the same day that the shooting happened.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she's been recovering.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shootingsnapchatsocial mediaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video