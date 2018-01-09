EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2709106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Devon Wade, 28, was shot and killed late Sunday in Atascocita.

Hundreds fill North Forest High School auditorium to remember the life of Devon Wade.

An accused killer out on bond has taken his own life.Mario Jarell Williams was arrested in November when police say he killed his boyfriend, Devon Wade.Investigators believe Wade, who was a youth mentor and doctoral candidate at Columbia University, asked Williams to leave his Atascocita home multiple times after an argument.But Williams allegedly got upset and opened fire.According to friends and family, Williams took his own life last week. He was buried over the weekend.