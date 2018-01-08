Suspected drunk driver goes on joyride in stolen cop car

A California man made a citizen's arrest after a thief stole a police patrol car and went on a joyride.New video shows the thief driving out of control in Sacramento.A Good Samaritan spotted the patrol car and followed him. The suspect stopped by a convenience store to buy beer. That's when the Good Samaritan went in and made the arrest."He was like, 'Oh, okay, you got me,' and he was just laughing about the whole thing," concerned citizen Chris Marzan said. "So it was like a big joke to him."Officers didn't think it was a laughing matter, however.Police arrested the suspect and he's now charged with drunk driving and theft.