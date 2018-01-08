Cy Falls Eagles thinking repeat of 6A state title

There is no let up in the Cypress Falls Eagles boys' basketball team.No one is resting on last year's state championship. The 2017 6A state title banner proudly hangs in the Eagles gym as a reminder of what all the hard work is about.Eleven seniors and four juniors make up an Eagles lineup loaded with big-game experience. The young men are also thinking repeat."The brotherhood we built here the last four years helps us go through tough moments and fight through adversity," said Eagles senior Andrew Nguyen.There has been some tough times already. Eagles point guard Trey Wesley has been out with an Achilles injury. This has prompted others, though, to step up."If we trust in each other, if we execute, I think we'll be alright," said Eagles senior Zach Stephenson.Still, there is a long way to go in district play before the grind of the playoffs begins.For the Cy Falls Eagles, they know the way.