SEARCH AND RESCUE

Coast Guard ends search for missing pilot over Gulf of Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

USGS says they have ended the search for a missing Oklahoma City pilot in the Gulf of Mexico. (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is calling off its search for a missing pilot who vanished over the Gulf of Mexico last week.

After searching for 79 hours and 17,458 nautical square miles, the Coast Guard said it would suspend its search for Bill Kinsinger, 55, and his missing Cirrus aircraft.

Last Wednesday, Kinsinger took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City, with a plan to land in Georgetown, Texas.

When the plane failed to land, air traffic controllers attempted to reach Kinsinger who never responded.

"Ending a search is a difficult decision that we put the upmost thought and consideration into," said Capt. David Cooper, chief of incident management, Eighth Coast Guard District. "Dr. Kinsinger was a well loved man and our hearts go out to everyone impacted during this tragic time."

Investigators said the plane continued on the same course, and was last observed on radar about 219 miles northwest of Cancun at 15,000 feet.

EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Coast Guard said the pilot's last known whereabouts were just off the coast of Freeport.



Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans launched aircraft to investigate over the Gulf of Mexico and reported the pilot was slouched over and appeared unconscious.

The pilot is believed to have suffered from hypoxia, a lack of oxygen.

The Coast Guard said four aircrews from Corpus Christi; Clearwater, Florida; Elizabeth City, North Carolina; and Mobile, Alabama were involved in the search.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Coast Guard searching for missing plane near Freeport
EMBED More News Videos

The search is on for a missing pilot in Freeport, the Coast Guard says.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
missing personcoast guardsearchLouisianaFreeportOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEARCH AND RESCUE
4 people killed in recent snowstorms at California ski resorts
Mother and 7-year-old son found buried, dead under snow in California
2 injured in bizarre car crash into building
Woman attacked by sea lion at San Francisco's Aquatic Park
Crews rescue girl trapped in rubble amid powerful mudslide
More search and rescue
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video