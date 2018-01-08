FLU

Texas families battling spike in flu activity

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas atop states with highest flu activity (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The holiday was a rough one for the Trujillo family.

Francia Trujillo and her three daughters have all been sick with the flu. The youngest daughter had it the worst.

"I took her to the ER. She was having a fever of 102, 103 (degrees)," said Trujillo.

While places like Los Angeles County in California have seen more than 25 deaths, Dallas County in Texas reported 11.

RELATED: Texas leads the country in flu activity

Flu cases alone have spiked the most in the south. According to the CDC, Texas is second only to Arkansas in percentage of doctor's visits linked to the flu.

"It's definitely been a busy flu season with some severe cases," said Dr. Michael Chang, an infectious disease specialist with Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center and UT Health.

He says the most serious cases that bring patients in to the emergency room are from dehydration, high fever and difficulty breathing.

"I think a lot of people just feel terrible, which is one thing that can help you differentiate whether you have the flu, versus some other respiratory viruses that are common right now. The flu really should knock you down," said Dr. Chang.

He adds the hospitals prepare for every winter expecting a high number of visits. And with multiple strains circulating, it's not always predictable just how bad it may be.

As for the Trujillos, they are all finally well and enjoying some fresh air at the zoo.

"This is the last day of vacation we have to do something out there," said Francia Trujillo.

Doctors predict flu season could still last 8 to 12 more weeks. It's not too late to get a flu shot, and even if you've had the flu, they say since there are different strains, the shot could still be beneficial.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonflu preventionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
6-year-old nearly dies after catching flu
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Are you needle-phobic? FluMist coming back next flu season
Are you really washing your hands the right way?
10-year-old girl is first flu-related child death in Harris County
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video