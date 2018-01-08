ANIMAL NEWS

Bats swoop between shoppers in meat section of Alvin Walmart

This little bat and his buddies made quite a scene at Walmart tonight in Alvin.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Shoppers were transfixed when a group of winged intruders made their way through a Walmart store in Alvin tonight.

Jerry Lattermann shot some incredible video of several bats gliding between shoppers in the meat department of the store on N. Bypass 35.

Lattermann said the bat sightings happened just before 6:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Walmart shopper talks about batty situation inside store



While he couldn't tell us where he thought the bats came from, Lattermann said most of the bystanders seemed to have a good time watching them as they scoped out the store aisles.

At one point, the bats could be seen flying around the bakery, but seemed to prefer the cooler temperatures around the steaks and cold cuts.

Walmart said it is "aware of the situation and trying to correct it as soon as possible."

FULL VIDEO: Bats invade Walmart store in Alvin
At least three bats were spotted flying around through this Alvin Walmart store tonight on Bypass 35.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
