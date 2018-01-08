SHOOTING

Uncle and nephew open fire at each other in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a 54-year-old man and his adult nephew were shot when each exchanged fire at each other in northeast Harris County.

According to the sheriff's office, two family members were involved in a fight around 2 p.m. Monday in the 14200 block of Nordic Drive.

Deputies said one of the men left and came back. That was when the shots rang out.

The 54-year-old man was wounded in the leg, while his 19-year-old nephew was hit in the abdomen.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what caused the fight.

