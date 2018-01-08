Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Mid West, Houston

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Mid West via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
3737 Hillcroft St., #2007
Listed at $579 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3737 Hillcroft St., is 39.0 percent less than the $949 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mid West. The building has a swimming pool and residents' lounge. (See the complete listing here.)
6100 Fairdale Ln., #2066
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6100 Fairdale Ln., is listed for $615 / month. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building has a swimming pool. (See the complete listing here.)
2500 Tanglewilde St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2500 Tanglewilde St., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $615 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
6041 Winsome Ln., #2097
Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 6041 Winsome Ln, listed at $720 / month. The unit has carpeting. The building has a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. (See the listing here.)
6061 Beverly Hill St., #2035
Listed at $720 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6061 Beverly Hill St. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and plenty of storage space. The building has a swimming pool. (Here's the listing.)