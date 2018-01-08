WOMAN KILLED

Grandmother found murdered in Pearland before Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Family wants answers for loved one's murder in Pearland (KTRK)

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Pearland police are looking for help to solve the murder of a grandmother who was found dead just two days before Christmas.

"Who are they to take away my son's grandma, my nephew's grandma?" asked Greg Young, whose mother Valerie Young died last month. "What gives you that right to do that to somebody so innocent? I just want that answer."

Police are stumped by her murder. Just today, investigators put out a news release, including only vague details about the murder on Dec. 23rd in the 1500 block of Roy Road.

Greg says the family, wanting privacy, at first asked police not to publicize the murder. However, the last two weeks have not led to the arrest of any killer.

"I'm just as lost and clueless as the investigators. There's nothing. I don't know of anything. My family knows absolutely nothing. Seriously. Clueless. Doesn't make sense," said Greg Young.

Police won't say how the 59-year-old vicitm was killed. Her son says she was shot several times.

It's unclear if she was attacked by someone waiting at her home, if someone followed her there, or if she was targeted in some other fashion. Greg Young says only her purse and cell phone were stolen in the attack.

The family has retraced her steps, and Young says his mother was last seen alive on the afternoon of Dec. 22, the day before her body was found.

"We're out in the country. Stuff like that just doesn't really happen," Greg Young said.

He tells Eyewitness News she'd called family, frantic, after discovering a door at her house unlocked and open when she returned home. Young says his father checked on her and she was OK after that.

Valerie Young's son says the family is offering a sizeable reward of close to $100,000. If you know anything about what happened, you can contact Pearland police at 281-997-4231.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
murderwoman killedhomicidePearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOMAN KILLED
Uber self-driving vehicle hits and kills pedestrian in Arizona
Mont Belvieu woman among 2 killed during storms in East Texas
Man allegedly sets ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test
Police seek person of interest after woman found decapitated
Man accused of suffocating 92-year-old roommate with pillow
More woman killed
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video