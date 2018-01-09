Inside Courtney Roland's disappearance: Timeline of sightings and known whereabouts

WHERE WAS SHE? Here's a closer look at the timeline of Courtney Roland's disappearance. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Over the last few days, Courtney Roland's name and image have been all over social media.

The Rivals.com journalist disappeared on Saturday, only to be found at a Galleria-area Chick-fil-A restaurant this morning.

According to Houston police, Roland said she was extremely confused on account of her medication, and could not tell officers where she had been over the days and hours she was considered missing.

Here's a closer look at the timeline of Roland's disappearance:

Saturday, Jan. 6, Afternoon
Roland left a football game and was later captured driving on tollroad cameras in Houston.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 12 a.m.
Roland's mother said she received a weird text from her daughter.

1 a.m.
Roland's mother received more weird texts. The journalist's phone went dead, preventing her loved ones from reaching her.

2 p.m.
Roland was spotted around the Galleria area.

5:30 p.m.
Roland's roommate reports her missing to police.

11 p.m.
A purse belonging to Roland was found in the Starbucks on the 2nd floor of The Galleria.

Between 11 p.m. and midnight
The missing journalist was spotted at the Walgreens store in The Heights at 200 West 20th.

Monday, Jan. 8, 12:30 a.m.
Roland's vehicle recovered at the Galleria.

8:15 a.m.
Citizen told police Roland was walking under the overpass at Richmond and 610. A short time later, she is found at the Chick-fil-A nearby.

