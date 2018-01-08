Neighbors stunned after Baytown woman kills family and herself

Relatives and neighbors are stunned after a Baytown woman shot and killed three family members at a Galveston Island resort before committing suicide.Galveston police said they believe the woman, who has not been named, is responsible for the murder-suicide at the San Luis Resort that claimed the lives of her husband and two small children.Neighbors described the family as being "happy go lucky," and that there didn't seem to be trouble brewing that could explain the tragedy that happened in Galveston.Baytown police told Eyewitness News they had not been called out to the home for any type of dispute in the past.About a mile from the family's home at Victoria Walker Elementary in Baytown, school officials said they are preparing to help students cope after the loss of two brothers, ages 5 and 10.Extra counselors will be made available to students, faculty and staff who may need help after this horrific turn of events.Goose Creek ISD released the following statement this afternoon:"The tragic circumstances surrounding these students' deaths are almost too much to bear. A student death can have a ripple effect on a school community and, because of this and out of concern for the students' classmates and the campus faculty, we will have additional counseling services at the school. We are grieving for the loss of young life and its infinite possibilities and we pray for the family, friends and students most affected by this tragedy."