MURDER SUICIDE

Neighbors stunned after Baytown woman kills family and herself

EMBED </>More Videos

In Goose Creek ISD, school officials are ready to meet grieving students after the deaths of two classmates.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Relatives and neighbors are stunned after a Baytown woman shot and killed three family members at a Galveston Island resort before committing suicide.

Galveston police said they believe the woman, who has not been named, is responsible for the murder-suicide at the San Luis Resort that claimed the lives of her husband and two small children.

Neighbors described the family as being "happy go lucky," and that there didn't seem to be trouble brewing that could explain the tragedy that happened in Galveston.

Baytown police told Eyewitness News they had not been called out to the home for any type of dispute in the past.

About a mile from the family's home at Victoria Walker Elementary in Baytown, school officials said they are preparing to help students cope after the loss of two brothers, ages 5 and 10.

Extra counselors will be made available to students, faculty and staff who may need help after this horrific turn of events.

Goose Creek ISD released the following statement this afternoon:

"The tragic circumstances surrounding these students' deaths are almost too much to bear. A student death can have a ripple effect on a school community and, because of this and out of concern for the students' classmates and the campus faculty, we will have additional counseling services at the school. We are grieving for the loss of young life and its infinite possibilities and we pray for the family, friends and students most affected by this tragedy."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
murder suicideschoolschild deathBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER SUICIDE
Woman and boyfriend found dead hours and counties apart
Murder-suicide suspected after 2 bodies found in Richmond
Police: Mom killed her kids, then jumped off highway bridge
Mom in murder-suicide battled depression, church members say
Extra counselors on hand after boys allegedly killed by mother
More murder suicide
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video