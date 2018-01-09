Houston Rockets superstar Chris Paul just bought a massive house in The Woodlands.The 18,717-square-foot estate sits on a 1.67-acre lot.The mansion has nine bedrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen, library, game room, media room, 14 bathrooms and guest quarters.TMZ reports Paul got a deal and paid well below the home's original list price of $8 million.The home is located a convenient 30 miles from the Toyota Center.Technically, Paul is currently under a one-year contract with the Rockets. Hopefully this means he's planning on sticking around for a long time.