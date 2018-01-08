A pastor in The Woodlands who was arrested last summer on a charge of soliciting a prostitute pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year of probation.Eddie Hilburn, 53, was arrested at a hotel in July 2017 during a sting operation.According to charging documents, Hilburn paid an undercover Harris County Sheriff's deputy $80 for sexual activities. Soon after money changed hands, deputies moved in and arrested him.Hilburn served as an associate pastor at the Woodlands First Baptist Church. After he was released on bond from the Harris County Jail, Hilburn resigned from his post.According to the church's website, Hilburn had been with the church since 2012. He had previously served at other congregations across Texas and Wisconsin.