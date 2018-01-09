Three teens have been charged after Friendswood police say they held an underage drinking party organized via Snapchat.An anonymous report of an underage drinking party called police to the 400 block of S. Shadowbend Avenue at about midnight on January 6. When officers arrived, they found numerous vehicles parked in front of the home and could hear people talking and laughing.The officer knocked on the door and could reportedly see a table full of beer cans and red cups. Someone allegedly yelled, "It's the cops" from inside the house. Police say that was followed by the sound of the metal fence shaking from people trying to get away. More police units were called to the area.Police say Garrison Reese Gansky, 19, of Friendswood, came to the front door and said that he was having a party and his friend ran out the back door even though he claimed he told him not to. Gansky reportedly said his parents were out of town.Several friends returned to the home, their names were documented and they were released to a sober caretaker.A short time later, Gansky's parents were found asleep in their bedroom on the second level of the home and claimed they had no knowledge that there was alcohol involved in their son's party.Gansky told police that the alcohol was supplied by a guest, and he was taken into custody.While other police units were patrolling the area, they arrested other underage party guests, covered in mud and grass.Gansky was charged with violation of the Open Party Ordinance. Kyle James Ford, 18, of Friendswood, and Zachary Johnston Follis, 19, of Friendswood, were charged with underage drinking. In addition to minor in possession of alcohol, Ford was also charged with driving under the influence by a minor.