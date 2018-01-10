We’d like to put on record our position in relation to the controversial image of our hoodie. Our position is simple - we’ve got this wrong and we’re deeply sorry. https://t.co/M9j5Fh2WxR — H&M (@hm) January 9, 2018

H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "Coolest monkey in the jungle."The company removed the ad from its website after hundreds of people on social media called it racist.The image of the child in the green hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer's online store.The Stockholm-based clothing giant issued an apology Monday morning saying, "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."On Tuesday, H&M issued a new apology, saying they would like to put on record their position in relation to the controversial image of the hoodie modeled by the black child.It reads in part: