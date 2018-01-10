The company removed the ad from its website after hundreds of people on social media called it racist.
The image of the child in the green hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer's online store.
The Stockholm-based clothing giant issued an apology Monday morning saying, "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."
On Tuesday, H&M issued a new apology, saying they would like to put on record their position in relation to the controversial image of the hoodie modeled by the black child.
It reads in part:
"We agree with all the criticism that this has generated - we have got this wrong and we agree that, even if unintentional, passive or casual racism needs to be eradicated wherever it exists. We appreciate the support of those who have seen that our product and promotion were not intended to cause offence but, as a global brand, we have a responsibility to be aware of and attuned to all racial and cultural sensitivities - and we have not lived up to this responsibility this time."
