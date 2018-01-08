A homeowner says he wants a man off the streets who was caught on camera peering into his house twice on the northwest side of Houston.The homeowner shared surveillance video with ABC13 of incidents in the Mangum Manor/Oak Forest area.In the first instance on Sep. 26, he says the man is seen on video snooping around his house, while another person allegedly stole his neighbor's truck. He claims the neighbor told him that she filed a police report and got her vehicle back a few days later.Then on Jan. 3, a man looked through the window of a door before walking away. The homeowner says he was asleep both times when this happened.He tells Eyewitness News he's concerned because he lives with his daughter and fiancee and wants to make sure they're safe.