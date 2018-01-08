We may have figured out the source behind the extreme weather conditions for our neighbors up North.Meet 5-year-old Victoria Bott of Gainesville, Florida."It snowed because of me," Victoria said.Victoria was in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, visiting her grandparents when she decided to pray for the snow."I said, 'Jesus, make sure it snows a lot,'" Victoria said.It was the first time she ever saw snow, and she surprisingly had words of advice for other first-timers."Make sure you don't slip," she warned. "This is brutal."