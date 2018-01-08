Apparently, movie star Brad pitt is a San Antonio Spurs fan.
Pitt recently bid on an exclusive experience with the Spurs at the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
The event was a benefit dinner that included other celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio.
During the auction portion of the event, Pitt bid $60,000 on a painting, but was outbid by Schwarzenegger after he bid $70,000.
Pitt did win the bid for the Spurs experience, paying $40,000 for it.
It's unknown what the exclusive experience includes.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Brad Pitt bids on exclusive experience with San Antonio Spurs at charity event
SPORTS
More sports
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories