Apparently, movie star Brad pitt is a San Antonio Spurs fan.Pitt recently bid on an exclusive experience with the Spurs at the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.The event was a benefit dinner that included other celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio.During the auction portion of the event, Pitt bid $60,000 on a painting, but was outbid by Schwarzenegger after he bid $70,000.Pitt did win the bid for the Spurs experience, paying $40,000 for it.It's unknown what the exclusive experience includes.