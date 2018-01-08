SPORTS

Brad Pitt bids on exclusive experience with San Antonio Spurs at charity event

Brad Pitt bids on exclusive San Antonio Spurs experience at charity event (KTRK)

Apparently, movie star Brad pitt is a San Antonio Spurs fan.

Pitt recently bid on an exclusive experience with the Spurs at the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

The event was a benefit dinner that included other celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the auction portion of the event, Pitt bid $60,000 on a painting, but was outbid by Schwarzenegger after he bid $70,000.

Pitt did win the bid for the Spurs experience, paying $40,000 for it.

It's unknown what the exclusive experience includes.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
