HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --"Man of the Woods" is coming to Houston!
Justin Timberlake announced dates for his "Man of the Woods" tour, and one of his Texas stops is at the Toyota Center.
The tour is set to kick off March 13 in Canada.
Timberlake will perform in Houston May 23 and in Dallas on May 27.
The Man of the Woods Tour. #MOTWTour. https://t.co/oydnUMzBE8 pic.twitter.com/GGkWqW8rDa— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 8, 2018
The announcement comes less than a week after his latest single "Filthy" debuted and less than a month before saying he was coming back to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4.
Timberlake's new album is expected to be released on Feb. 2.
Tickets go on sale for the general public Jan. 16 at ticketmaster.com.
