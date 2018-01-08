CONCERT

Justin Timberlake bringing sexy back to Houston for 'Man of the Woods' tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Justin Timberlake is coming to Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Man of the Woods" is coming to Houston!

Justin Timberlake announced dates for his "Man of the Woods" tour, and one of his Texas stops is at the Toyota Center.

The tour is set to kick off March 13 in Canada.

Timberlake will perform in Houston May 23 and in Dallas on May 27.



The announcement comes less than a week after his latest single "Filthy" debuted and less than a month before saying he was coming back to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4.

Timberlake's new album is expected to be released on Feb. 2.

Tickets go on sale for the general public Jan. 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicconcerttoyota centermusiccelebrityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONCERT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Everything to know for Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's 2018 season
Country star Tim McGraw faints during concert in Ireland
Calibre 50 sets new Rodeo paid attendance record
More concert
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video