Houston police are looking for the suspect they say robbed a Montrose business last December.Surveillance video shows a man walking into the Sweet Cup Gelato and Sorbet Originale on 3939 Montrose at 6:19 p.m. on Dec. 3.In the video, he allegedly handed a note to the employee behind the counter saying that he had a gun and wanted all the money.Police say the employee gave him the cash out of the register out of fear that the suspect was indeed armed.The suspect, who is described as 6'0" to 6'2" and was wearing a green pullover and green pants, ran away.If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.