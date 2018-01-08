Man accused of robbing Montrose business, threatening employee

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of robbing and threatening an employee at a Montrose business. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for the suspect they say robbed a Montrose business last December.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into the Sweet Cup Gelato and Sorbet Originale on 3939 Montrose at 6:19 p.m. on Dec. 3.

In the video, he allegedly handed a note to the employee behind the counter saying that he had a gun and wanted all the money.

Police say the employee gave him the cash out of the register out of fear that the suspect was indeed armed.

The suspect, who is described as 6'0" to 6'2" and was wearing a green pullover and green pants, ran away.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
robberyHoustonMontrose
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video